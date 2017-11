The Island Eye News Staff Report

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

The first annual SEALkids SwimJam took place on Isle of Palm Oct. 14 and raised over $50,000 for SEALkids, a national organization focused on helping the children of Navy SEALs to ensure that they grow up happy, healthy and resilient.

The event featured a 5k open water swim competition and an after party held at the Windjammer that included live music, auction, raffle and giveaways.