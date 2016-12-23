Scouts Compete In Raingutter Regatta

By Carol Killough for Island Eye News

Pack 59 Cub Scouts recently held their raingutter regatta at the Island Club on Sullivan’s Island. Over 30 boys competed in design and speed competitions.

For the design competition each scout voted on his favorite two boats which each scout built, painted and decorated using the official raingutter regatta kit.

The Design winners were:

1st place: Tiger Cub Tariq Nawabi

2nd place: Wolf Cub Reed Cook

3rd place: Tiger Cub Austin Sallee

4th place: Tiger Cub Cash Harvin

5th place: Wolf Cub Bates McCluer

6th place: Tiger Cub Foster Kennelly

Judges Choice: Tiger Cub Porter Elam

In the speed competition, each scout propelled his boat down the raingutter racetrack solely by blowing on his sail through a straw.

Races were completed in heats, with heat winners determined as the best two out of 3 races. Heat winners advanced in a double elimination bracket, with race winners as follows:

1st place: Bear Cub Dylan Shannon

2nd place: Tiger Cub Mason Zimov

3rd place: Bear Cub Truere Rothschild

4th place: Tiger Cub Watson Myers

5th place: Bear Cub Tommy Van Tiem

6th place: Tiger Cub Owen Smith

Judges Choice: Arrow of Light Scout Christopher Boyd

In addition, twenty Cub Scouts earned an honorable mention ribbon for their hard work in crafting their boats and racing their boats into the night.

Pack 59 will take a break for the holidays and will meet again in January to start off a new exciting year of Scouting. For more information about Pack 59, cub scouts, or boy scout troops in the East Cooper area, contact cubscout59@gmail.com or aetherid@bsamail.org .