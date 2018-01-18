Schweers Announces County Re-election Bid

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Councilman Dickie Schweers has announced his intention to seek a fourth and final term on Charleston County Council. Schweers stated, “It has been a privilege to represent the citizens of Charleston County on Charleston County Council. My mission is to continue to advocate for fiscally conservative policies and government efficiency while providing necessary services that enhance our quality of life.” Schweers has consistently focused on minimizing the tax burden on citizens; developing communitysensitive transportation solutions; ensuring quality growth through regional land use planning and rural land conservation; restructuring government services to improve efficiencies; and facilitating job creation through strategic economic development. “We are fortunate to enjoy a wonderful quality of life in Charleston County,” said Schweers. “Advancing our high standard of living must be accomplished without diminishing the quality of life that we will one day leave behind for our children and grandchildren.”

Schweers is married to Mary Askins Schweers, and they have two children, Diedrich and Morgan. He has two engineering degrees from Clemson University and a MBA from The Citadel and has been employed as a certified professional engineer for 32 years. Schweers’ district includes east of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant, all of Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island, south of Broad Street in the City of Charleston, and the Awendaw and McClellanville regions. Schweers has served on Charleston County Council since 2007. The 2018 primary election will be held on June 12.