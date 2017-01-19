Satisfy Your Hunger With Warm Winter Waffles

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News
Warm waffles in the middle of winter are so satisfying on a lazy weekend day. A pinch of cornmeal gives these fluffy waffles a little bite. For breakfast or brunch serve with warmed syrup, it’s intensely satisfying, or try the soft sorghum butter with fried chicken. Add a little sparkling wine or champagne for a memorable chicken and waffle experience.
CORNMEAL WAFFLES
Makes 4 waffles
Ingredients
4 Tbsp butter
1 egg
¾ cup buttermilk
1 cup flour
2 Tbsp cornmeal
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 Tbsp sugar
¼ tsp salt
Directions
Beat butter with a hand mixer until light and fluffy. Add remaining ingredients and mix until just combined. Cook in a waffle iron.