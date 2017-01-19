Satisfy Your Hunger With Warm Winter Waffles

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News

Warm waffles in the middle of winter are so satisfying on a lazy weekend day. A pinch of cornmeal gives these fluffy waffles a little bite. For breakfast or brunch serve with warmed syrup, it’s intensely satisfying, or try the soft sorghum butter with fried chicken. Add a little sparkling wine or champagne for a memorable chicken and waffle experience.

CORNMEAL WAFFLES

Makes 4 waffles

Ingredients

4 Tbsp butter

1 egg

¾ cup buttermilk

1 cup flour

2 Tbsp cornmeal

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 Tbsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

Directions

Beat butter with a hand mixer until light and fluffy. Add remaining ingredients and mix until just combined. Cook in a waffle iron.