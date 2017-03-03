Sanford Proclaims Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough As Best Flavor

By Susan R. King for The Island Eye News

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

Congressman Mark Sanford visited Mrs. Allison King’s fourth grade class on Thursday, Feb. 23. The fourth graders are currently studying the founding of the United States. In addition to sharing some of his experiences, Congressman Sanford led the students in acting out how a bill is made into a law. He tasked the students with determining which flavor of ice cream is the best. The lesson generated some really good questions as students thought about the roles of the different branches of government, the media and the constituents. After much deliberation, the President was able to sign the bill into law proclaiming that chocolate chip cookie dough is the best flavor of ice cream. Most importantly, Congressman Sanford’s visit helped students better understand how government works.