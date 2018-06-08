By Courtland Sutton for Island Eye News Sand Sculpting Competition Saturday, June 9, 2018 9:00 am Isle of Palms Front Beach 1300 Ocean Blvd Charleston, SC 29451 Come out to participate in the 30th annual sand sculpting competition at the Isle of Palms Front Beach. Watch artists compete for prizes in six different categories as they take raw sand and water, transforming the beach into beautiful works of art. Whether you’re a competitor or a spectator, this family-friendly celebration is fun for everyone. Children’s Event: 9:00 – 10:30am Awards Ceremony: 11 am Young Adults & Family Event: 9:00 – 11:30 am Awards Ceremony: 1:00pm Adult’s Event: 9:00 – 12:00 pm Awards Ceremony: 1:00 pm This is a FREE event! Individual and team entries are permitted. Teams are limited to four (4) people. Registration on the day of event will begin at 8:30 a.m at Registration Tent.