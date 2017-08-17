Rusty Williamson Runs For Isle Of Palms City Council

By Rusty Williamson for Island Eye News

My name is Rusty Williamson and I am announcing my intention to run for City Council for the Isle of Palms, SC in the November 2017 election.

I was born and raised in Aiken, SC and have family with ties to Edisto Beach, SC. Spending Summers at Edisto since birth gave me my love for the beach, the island life, and everything that went with it.

I moved to North Charleston in 1996 with the intention of getting as close to the ocean as possible. The first place I came to when I settled in was the Isle of Palms. I was hooked. I finally got the opportunity to move to the island in November 2011 and have loved every day more than the one before. My intent is to serve as a voice for protecting our greatest asset: our beaches, marshes and quality of life for our residents and tourists alike. I was appointed to The Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee in January 2017.

I have over 35 years sales experience and previously worked as a purchasing agent for a nationally known disaster supply and logistics business in North Charleston, SC.

I am currently employed at Royall Ace Hardware on Ben Sawyer Blvd in Mt Pleasant SC in the Service Department. I enjoy helping people find solutions to everyday problems and I want to bring this skill to the table on City Council.

When not working, I enjoy the beach, sharing pictures of our paradise on Earth, being on the water, and evening walks with my wife Kimberly and our two dogs, Layla and Brody.

My full contact information is listed below.

Rusty Williamson

605 Carolina Blvd.

Isle Of Palms, SC 29451

843.860.9367