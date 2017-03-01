Rising From The Flames

By Kimberly Keelor for The Island Eye News

Photos provided by The Citadel

The Citadel Beach Club is back in business and accepting event bookings after being renovated following a fire last spring. The renovations were completed in just nine months, despite delays from tropical storms and Hurricane Matthew. The Col. Robert R. McCormick Beach Club of The Citadel (The Citadel Beach Club) was damaged in the early morning hours of May 2016 when a fast-moving fire broke out. The Island Eye News covered the fire extensively.

“On Mother’s Day morning, May 8, 2016, a large fire broke out at The Citadel Beach House, located at 4700 Palm Boulevard on the Isle of Palms. Chief Ann Graham of the IOP Fire Department said they received the first call at approximately 3:43 a.m., called in by a passerby on his way to work. He gave us a real good description,” Graham told Island Eye News. “About five minutes later the occupants called, you could hear the fire alarms going off as they were running out the building.” (…) “The cause of the fire is under investigation and still undetermined. The building, owned by The Citadel college in downtown Charleston, is rented out for events such as weddings. There had been a wedding party held there the night before, but everyone other than the caretakers had left before the fire broke out.”

Allison A. Bringardner, PMP, Director of Event Management of The Citadel says there were two investigations of the fire, but both came back undetermined.

“We are grateful for the continuous support The Citadel has received from the Isle of Palms community, our Beach Club clients, and The Citadel family from the day of the fire, though the rebuilding,” said Col. Tom Philipkosky, USAF (Ret.), senior vice president for operations and administration. “We are ready to take reservations for events, and the Beach Club is ready to receive our cadets, faculty and staff, and alumni who look forward to using it each summer.”