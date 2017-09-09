By Susan Middaugh for The Island Eye News

The personal and family stories of long-time residents are an essential part of the remarkable history of Sullivan’s Island. The Oral History Project of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is designed to capture these stories as recounted by Island residents in interviews that are videotaped and edited according to the standards of the Oral History Association.

Mike Walsh, a member of the BGCC Board, has led this effort in coordination with the College of Charleston Addlestone Library and Lowcountry Digital Library where these Sullivan’s Island oral histories may be archived.

The first oral history video from this project is Recollections of Sullivan’s Island during World War II, as told by Roy Williams.

Roy grew up on Sullivan’s Island, taught history at Wando High School, and authored the book Images of America: Sullivan’s Island (Arcadia Publishing, Charleston, SC, 2004).

An engaging story-teller and historian, Williams vividly recounts what his life was like on Sullivan’s Island during WWII, when civilian life was intertwined with Fort Moultrie and the dramatic events in distant theatres of war, culminating in the atomic bombs dropped on Japan and the end-of-war celebrations on Sullivan’s Island.

This oral history presentation is Sept. 21, from 6 – 7:15 PM, in the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center Auditorium, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. Mike Walsh will provide a brief introduction to the 48-minute oral history video. Roy Williams will be in attendance to answer questions from the audience following the video presentation.

This event is free and open to the public. It is co-sponsored by: The National Park Service and Fort Sumter/Fort Moultrie National Monument & Battery Gadsden Cultural Center BatteryGadsden.com.