Reading Around The Bases At Sullivan’s Island Elementary School

Charleston County School District is proud to announce its joint program with the Charleston RiverDogs, “Reading Around the Bases,” is back for the third year in a row.

“Reading Around the Bases” began during the 2016- 2017 school year as a way to encourage literacy. The Lowcountry’s professional baseball team (and South Atlantic League affiliate of the 27-time World Series Champion New York Yankees) is excited to help generate excitement for reading with second graders again in CCSD this year.

On Monday, Jan. 14, 22 Charleston County elementary schools, including Sullivan’s Island Elementary, will start a 10-week baseball themed incentive program. Each student will receive a Reading Challenge packet that includes a scorecard, tracking sheet, and their very own personal baseball card.

To move around the bases on the scorecard, a student must read a certain number of pages: 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run. Students also earn points for their class depending on how far they advance and how many times they “round the bases” on the scorecard.

Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit schools in the District throughout the 10 weeks to provide encouragement, fun, and serve as volunteer readers.

“This effort to encourage literacy and reward our students for their accomplishments is one of the highlights of the school year,” said Cindy Ambrose, CCSD’s Deputy Superintendent of Learning Services.

“The RiverDogs remain one of our most engaged and enthusiastic community partners. We are grateful for their support.”

The top-25 second graders from each participating school will be honored during the Education Day Game at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park at 11:05 a.m. on May 28.

“The RiverDogs are excited to team up with Charleston County School District for the third year in a row for Reading Around the Bases!” added RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “As this program continues to grow, so too does the RiverDogs’ eagerness to promote literacy among Lowcountry youth in a fun and interactive manner.”

For more information on “Reading Around the Bases,” contact Christy James, CCSD’s Library and Media Services Specialist and Textbook Coordinator, at 843.937.6300. Deborah Palmer, the librarian at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School can be reached at Deborah_Palmer@ charleston.k12.sc.us.