Racing The Flounder

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Photos by Steven Rosamilia

The Floppin’ Flounder 5k is one of Charleston’s favorite races. Hosted by the Charleston Running Club, with help from the Sullivan’s Island Fire & Rescue Dept., this race has had a loyal following for 25 years.

Half of the proceeds from the Floppin’ Flounder benefit the Sullivan’s Island Fire And Rescue Dept. and half goes to the Charleston Running Club. The CRC gives funds to a College of Charleston scholarship along with hosting member events throughout the year.