Preston Announces Candidacy For South Carolina District 112 House Seat

By Katie Preston for Island Eye News

Joe Preston, an Isle of Palms husband, father, former volunteer firefighter and small business owner, has filed in the Democratic primary to represent District 112 in the State House of Representatives. A Democratic challenger has not filed for the seat for over 20 years.

A campaign kick-off event is scheduled for Sunday, April 15, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at 1718 Middle Street, Sullivans Island.

The 112th District encompasses areas east of the Cooper River, including Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and areas of Mount Pleasant. The Republican representative for District 112 has been unopposed in every general election for this state house seat since 1996.

“It is important for people of the district to have the free exercise of our constitutional freedoms, which includes the ability to choose our representation in the Statehouse,” Preston explains. “Our state is at the bottom of every list you want to be on the top of, and at the top of every list you want to be at the bottom of. We need to come back from the bottom. The status quo is not working. Change is the only way.”

In a district that contains the state’s largest high school, is experiencing some of the most rapid growth and development in the state, and is a world class tourist destination, Preston is running to increase investment in education, competent and responsible development, infrastructure advancements and environmental preservation.

“I will fight for every resident of the district. I will fight for our children’s education, increasing infrastructure investment, and against the culture of corruption endemic in our Statehouse,” he said. “I look forward to speaking to every resident in the district and making sure that our voices are heard in Columbia.”

To find out more about the candidate and campaign, you can go to www. prestonforprogress.com, Facebook @ prestonforprogress, and Twitter @ preston4progres.