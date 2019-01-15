By Katy Calloway, The Island Eye News Managing Editor

Mother Nature is on the side of Special Olympics. The 25th annual Dunleavy’s sponsored Polar Plunge saw record attendance as the sun shone down on swimmers and spectators alike. The event raises funds for the South Carolina Special Olympics and this year was a huge success.

“What spectacular weather we had right? 50° warmer than last year! Attendance was tremendous,” exclaimed Sandye Byers Williams, Director of Marketing and Development for Special Olympics South Carolina, Area Six, which encompasses Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

2018 brought frigid temperatures that had participants running from the water, some with tears in their eyes. This year was the epitome of a winter day in Charleston with 70° temperatures that made the retreat from the ocean a pleasurable bask on the beach. And they did. The crowd lingered in bathing suits and costumes, and enjoyed the sunshine.

The favorable weather brought more participation, which in turn raised more money for the cause. The annual event, which is expected to raise about $20,000 for the tri-county Special Olympics brought in a whopping $29,327 this year. Made all the more meaningful because the event is free to attend and participate in, donations are suggested, and encouraged.

Even Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil got in on the action, taking his turn in the waves dressed to the nines in the Dunleavy uniform of a green and white tuxedo. “I’m an honorary Dunleavy for the day,” the Mayor exalted.

While manning the t-shirt table, Williams laughed at the misconception most people have about the Special Olympics. “The biggest misconception is that we are a one day a year big track and field event. When people meet me and they learn that I work for Special Olympics, the first question they ask is ‘when is it?’ To which I answer, ‘it’s pretty much every day!’”

The tri-county Area Six offers thirteen sports for children and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities including golf, kayaking, sailing, soccer and tennis.

“We have over 29,000 athletes participating interstate which makes Special Olympics South Carolina the eighth largest program in the country even though we are only 24th in population,” explains Williams. “We will host over 400 competitions around the state this year. Here in our area we have a track meet, a swim meet, a basketball tournament, and our big area spring games coming up in March and April.”

In addition to competitive athletics, Special Olympics offers ongoing programs including the Healthy Athletes program which provides health screenings and services to their population and Project Unify which is in 300 schools in SC, teaching and fostering respect and inclusion on campuses.

“And we will be sending a team to Abu Dhabi in March for the Special Olympics 2019 world games!” adds Williams, whose enthusiasm and commitment is authentic. Her brother Eddie is an accomplished Special Olympian.

In addition to the Polar Plunge, which has become a longstanding tradition on Sullivan’s Island, there are other fundraisers for Special Olympics Area Six throughout the year.

“We have a huge fundraising event coming up on May 4: The 19th Annual Bocce Bash. We’ll raise about $100,000 and it’s considered to be the most fun charitable event of the year in Charleston by many! One-hundred twenty-eight teams of four play bocce on the Battery soccer field,” says Williams. On a beautiful spring day, what could be more fun than that?