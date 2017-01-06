Polar Bear Plunge 2017

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

The 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge was a blur of costumed bodies (cows, superheroes Princess Leia and more!) who enjoyed the event despite the dreary weather. Participants started to gather as early as 10 a.m. and crowds steadily increased until the ten second countdown, led by Bill Dunleavy, at 2 p.m. The water temperature was about 57F and the air was 65F, which made this year’s plunge easier then plunges in say Wisconsin or New York. Every year the Dunleavy’s Pub plunge raises money for Special Olympics South Carolina, and Sandye Williams, Marketing Director for the organization said this year about $25,000 was raised. Special Olympics South Carolina serves 22,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities as they train and compete in locally and around the world.