Pitching In

By Amy Mercer, The Island Eye News Editor

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

Sullivan’s Island resident Paul Vannatta has helped the Town of Sullivan’s Island start the ‘Adopt a Station’ initiative. By adopting a station residents will volunteer to regularly maintain the walkways to the beaches. This includes picking up garbage and sweeping away leaves, sticks, and sand.

Vannatta and his wife Jenn moved to their new house on Station 18 about six months ago after living on Station 22 for two years. He says they were always cleaning up and wanted to make things “more official” and says that this has been a great project for the family to do together.

“We have adopted Station 18. Our main motivation with this project was to show our twin 8 yr olds, Gianna and Anthony, how important it is to help maintain your local community. Everything doesn’t have to be done by the town.”

The Vanettas are asking residents to join them for ‘SI DAYS.’ These will take place the first weekend in May and October. There will be active groups out to complete Beach Sweeps and residents will work on cleaning the parks and other improvement projects around Sullivan’s Island.

If anyone wants to ADOPT A STATION, please contact Paul Vannatta, 843.729.9187 paul_vannatta@ml.com, or Town Administrator Andy Benke, 843.883.5726 abenke@sullivansisland-sc.com.