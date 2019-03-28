Piccolo Spoleto Call For Submissions

Submitted by The City of Charleston for The Island Eye News

The 2019 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition is sponsored by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs and is open to all SC residents. Awards for the Exhibition include $100 each for Best Photography, Best Printmaking, Best Sculpture, Best Painting, and Best Drawing; Best in Show is $500. This year’s juror is Charleston artist Arianne King Comer.

The 2019 Juried Art Exhibition will be held May 24-June 9 at the City Gallery at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Waterfront Park, with an art delivery date of May 13.

Entry Specifications/Eligible Works: Submitted work must have been completed within the last two years. Work previously exhibited in the 2017 Piccolo Spoleto Festival Juried Art Exhibitions, the 2017 or 2018 MOJA Arts Festival, or at the City Gallery at any time, or work exhibited at the 2019 ArtFields or that will be entered into the 2019 North Charleston Judged Art Exhibition will not be considered. Craftwork or jewelry is ineligible.

Painting/2D: 2D fine artwork in all media is eligible. Traditional oil, watercolor, acrylics, etchings, and pastels as well as fiber art, collage and other media are acceptable.

Artwork must be original and not copies of the work of others.

Painted or enhanced photographs must be submitted in the Photography category.

Photography: All types of fine art photography, from prints to digitally or manually altered images, are acceptable. All artwork must be framed or have a finished edge wrap and be gallery ready for hanging. No pieces will be accepted with saw-tooth hangers. City Gallery reserves the right to exclude work based on the way a piece is framed and mounted to ensure a cohesive look for the exhibition. We reserve the right to exhibit sculpture in alternate locations to accommodate work of varied size or scale. Accepted artwork may not be removed before the assigned time. Early removal or late pick-up will result in disqualification from next year’s Exhibition. An Exhibition program listing participating artists, their phone number, title and value of artwork will be available. The City of Charleston provides damage and theft insurance for artwork while on display.

Submitted artwork must comply fully with the following requirements for originality and date of completion: (1) The artwork is an original creation completed within the last two years and is not, in whole or in part, a copy of any person’s work or photograph and (2) the artwork was created solely by the artist and not in a workshop, class, or under supervision of an instructor.

Selections for the exhibition will be made by early May and artists will be notified of their status by email.

For more information contact Anne Quattlebaum, City Gallery Manager at 843.958.6484 or QuattlebaumA@charleston-sc.gov, or visit PiccoloSpoleto.com.