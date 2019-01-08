Pet Food Assistance To Federal Workers

By Kay Hyman for Island Eye News

The Pet Food Bank at Charleston Animal Society is helping families of federal workers. Due to the government shutdown, they are reminding the public that for families and people in need, they do offer free pet food.

Due to the extended government shutdown, many find themselves trying to make ends meet for their families, which includes pets. As a nonprofit that benefits from the generosity of federal workers through the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), Charleston Animal Society would like to pay it forward by opening their pet food bank shelves to those impacted by the government shutdown.

The Charleston Animal Society Animal Care Campus is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston. They are open Noon to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 5pm on weekends.

For more information, contact Kay Hyman at (843) 224.0899 or by email at khyman@charlestonanimalsociety.org.