Patriots Point Golf Tourney Benefits Bert’s Big Adventure

By Khyra Walker for The Island Eye News
Registration is now open for the Annual Mount Pleasant Charity Open at Patriots Point Links on Charleston Harbor. The popular charity golf tournament will return for the sixth year from July 27-29. Each year Patriots Point selects a tournament beneficiary, and the team is excited to announce that proceeds from the 2018 event will once again go towards Bert’s Big Adventure.
Bert’s Big Adventure provides a magical all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Bert’s Big Adventure prides itself on creating programs and fostering a community that goes beyond the five-day trip. Following the annual trip to Walt Disney World, the organization provides year-round support through initiatives such as the Reunion Adventures, the Fairy Godparent volunteer program and additional charitable services. Bert’s Big Adventure was co-founded by Bert Weiss of the popular Charleston-area morning show, The Bert Show on 95SX.
Patriots Point first selected Bert’s Big Adventure as the beneficiary for the 5th Annual Mount Pleasant Charity Open in 2017. Last year the Pro/Am raised $6,000, bringing the total amount raised over the past five years to $21,000. Previous beneficiaries include area cancer patients and the American Cancer Society.
“It is important to everyone at Patriots Point that we remain actively involved in the Charleston community and continue to give back,” said Brad Parker, PGA, General Manager of Patriots Point. “We are honored to once again be working with the incredibly passionate team at Bert’s Big Adventure, and we look forward to doing our part to create a magical experience for deserving families.”
The cost to participate is $220 per player for the competition, with cart, greens fees, food and beverages included. The 54-hole stroke play tournament is open to both professionals and amateurs. Participants can register by calling 843.881.0042 or emailing General Manager, Brad Parker at bparker@patriotspointlinks.com. In addition to the funds raised to assist cancer patients, the tournament has offered more than $15,000 in prizes to players. The event is also open for spectators with food and beverages available for purchase on-site.
Various sponsorship levels are available for corporate supporters.
Sponsorship incentives vary per level; however, each sponsorship will include social media mentions and an email to the Patriots Point customer database.
Sponsor information will also be shared with Charleston area and regional databases through the club’s management firm, Mosaic Clubs.
Established in 2002, Bert’s Big Adventure is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. To qualify for Bert’s Big Adventure, children must be between the ages of 5 and 12, live in “The Bert Show” listening area, prove financial need and have never been to Walt Disney World®. The trip and programs create a community of families that establish lasting friendships with others facing similar challenges. Online at BertsBigAdventure.org, facebook.com/bertsbigadventure and twitter. com/bertsbigadv.