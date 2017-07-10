«

Jul 10 2017

Patriotic Dedication

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

The ceremony accompanied the Carolina Day events held at Fort Moultrie that commemorates the battle of Sullivan’s Island on June 28, 1776.
(Photo by Steven Rosamilia)

Rev. Msgr. McInerny and Mayor Pat O’Neill are flanked by patriots at the rededication ceremony for the Sgt. Jasper monument placed in front of the new Sullivan’s Island Town Hall on June 28.

