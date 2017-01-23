Pastides Elected Chair Sea Grant Consortium’s

By Susan Ferris Hill for Island Eye News

University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides has been elected chair of S.C. Sea Grant Consortium’s Board of Directors. Pastides began his one-year term on January 1, 2017.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Executive Director Rick DeVoe and the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium Board of Directors,” Pastides said. “I have a long-standing love for South Carolina’s coastal waterways and will continue to be a staunch advocate for sustainable marine resource conservation and scientific research.”

Pastides, who has been the USC president since 2008, has a master’s in public health and a Ph.D. in epidemiology from Yale University. Before becoming USC’s president, he served as dean of the university’s Arnold School of Public Health and as vice president for Research and Health Sciences. Pastides serves on many local, state, national and international boards, including the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities and the Fulbright Faculty Programs.

“I very much look forward to working with Dr. Pastides this coming year as chair of the Consortium’s Board of Directors,” DeVoe said. “His leadership and many years of experience working on education and research issues in the state will be invaluable to the Consortium’s work in meeting the needs of our diverse stakeholders.”

The Consortium’s Board of Directors is composed of the chief executive officers of its member institutions. Currently serving on the board in addition to Dr. Pastides are: Dr. James B. Clements, president of Clemson University; Dr. David A. DeCenzo, president of Coastal Carolina University; Glenn F. McConnell, president of College of Charleston; Dr. David J. Cole, president of Medical University of South Carolina; Col. Alvin A. Taylor, director of S.C. Department of Natural Resources; James E. Clark, president of S.C. State University; and Lt. General John W. Rosa, president of The Citadel.