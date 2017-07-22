By Julie Chapman for The Island Eye News

Think of your most challenging relationship. What words come to mind? Frustration, confusion, anger, thoughts of giving up? These words represent the human struggle when we neither understand one another’s communication style or behavior that differs from ours. I personally know how tricky that can be. My daughter and I have opposite communication styles. At eighteen years of age, this mother/daughter relationship has the potential of barely hanging on, so I am grateful for the knowledge, skills, and practice I received through the nonprofit Our Community Listens.

She and I exchange differing opinions and frustrations, yet we don’t have the need to fight. We both feel heard, maybe not always, but definitely at the most crucial times.

Many of our difficult relationships come from lack of knowledge. We get along with people who are like us, yet we labor with individuals who come from a different perspective.

Through the communication skills training class that I took five years ago, I approach all of my interactions in an altered way. I now understand how and why people communicate the way they do. I seek to listen and attempt to see through their world view.

Do I listen every time? No, but now I recognize when I am not doing it well. My kids know what it feels like to be heard so they remind me when I am not listening intently.

Our Community Listens taught its first class in the Lowcountry three and a half years ago. Since October of 2013, we have offered thirty-eight classes and have trained 584+ people. Our program at Joint Base Charleston is gearing up for Class 4. People from all walks of life and professions find value in the three-day seminar.

Therapists, clergy, real estate agents, business leaders, police officers, firefighters, teachers, nurses and other community members have used their skills to impact others in their personal and professional lives.

“The knowledge and skill from OCL allowed me to absolutely rock a graduate school admissions interview. I am so grateful for this free, yet invaluable opportunity,” says one alumna.

Another alumna stated, “Very powerful course. (OCL has) changed the way I see myself and how I connect with others.” “This class is life changing” is a statement that is said over and over.

Classes are offered monthly, alternating between North Charleston and Sullivan’s Island. The class curriculum covers communication styles, communication cycles, nonverbal body language, reflective listening, effective confrontation, and how to transition back into your busy life. The cost is free. In the business world, a participant or their company would pay $2200 to attend. Our nonprofit founders and our alumni across the United States believe this material can change the world, one conversation at a time. We in the Charleston area are dedicated to creating a listening movement. Will you join us?

For more information, email Charleston@OurCommunityListens.org. Check out our national website OurCommunityListens.org and our local alumni website CharlestonListens.com. You can find class dates on our websites and our Facebook page, Charleston Listens.