Official Results Are In

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

After a contentious campaign, island residents came out in droves to show their support on election day. Official results were verified Friday morning:

Mayor

Pat O’Neil 490

Write In 53

Town Council

Chauncey Clark 391

Gregg Hammond 29

Susan Middaugh 327

Tim Reese 332

Elizabeth Seigling 300

Sarah Church 344

“I am grateful for all the people who came out to vote and I’m honored to have been elected to help guide the future of our town. I take that responsibility very seriously and will do my best to make informed and thoughtful decisions,” says council member Sarah Church

“I was of course personally gratified by the great support of our citizens and the confidence they have placed in me to continue to serve and lead. I will work very hard to live up to their trust and hope that they will free to contact me with any concerns and ideas about our wonderful Island,” says Mayor Pat O’Neil