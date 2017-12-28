Off-Road Duathlon Debuts At Laurel Hill County Park 

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

A run-bike-run duathlon competition is set to debut at Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant. The inaugural OffRoad Duathlon will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20 and registration is now open. This event is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission. The three-part race will feature a two-mile run followed by a seven-mile bike ride and will finish with another two-mile run, on the scenic off-road trails of Laurel Hill County Park. The event is touted as beginnerfriendly and is presented in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching and Mt. Pleasant Velo. “This is a great event for beginners who are looking to venture into triathlons or other multi-sport races,” said Anne Moore, endurance coach and partner with the Off-Road Duathlon. “It’s also a fun option for current athletes who are looking for some cross-training in the off-season as well.”

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will feature transition areas for setup between legs of the race. The bike portion of the event is best suited for knobby, wide-tired bikes. Following the race, awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers, and masters’ division winners. Finisher medals will be provided to all participants. Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17N and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. For the Duathlon, runners will enter through the special event entrance location, at 1400 Highway 41, and will be directed to the race start from that entrance. Access through Park West will not be permitted for this event. The race is open to ages 16 and up. Registration is now open and is available at CharlestonCountyParks.com or by calling 843.795.4386. Fees to participate are $45; Move It Pass members receive a discounted rate.