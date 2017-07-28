New Late-Night Hours And Bar Menu Offered At Home Team BBQ Locations

By Shelby Bettinger for Island Eye News

Home Team BBQ announces new late-night hours and bar offerings at their Sullivan’s Island and West Ashley restaurants.

The Sullivan’s Island Home Team BBQ will now offer a late-night happy hour, seven days a week from 10pm to midnight, featuring a $5 10oz frozen Gamechanger and food options similar to those on the Downtown location’s late-night menu with Home Team BBQ staples such as BBQ sliders, fried ribs, smoked wings, and other rotating specials.

The West Ashley location will continue their same late-night hours, 10pm-12am Monday through Sunday, but will now offer a newly launched bar menu. Available all day, seven days a week, this unique menu will include delicious “off-menu” snacks such as blistered shishito peppers, house-made hush puppies, and smoked brisket croquettes, as well as drinks like the Home Team Old Fashioned and a Wicked Weed beer feature.

Stop by one of our three Charleston area locations or visit www.hometeambbq.com for more information.