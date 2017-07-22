By Mimi Wood, Island Eye Staff Writer

Mark your calendars: the Isle of Palms Police Department is hosting its third annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Rec.

“We’re hoping for a great turnout” exclaims Crime Prevention Specialist and Community Relations Officer Louise Hardy, who is planning the event on behalf of the department. She further notes, “The purpose of National Night Out is to bring the community together to help create a stronger partnership and safer neighborhood.”

The IOP Fire Department will be on hand as well, pitching in the car seat installations and inspections, bicycle registrations and inspections, and dog tag registrations. Fear not: there’s plenty o’ fun to be had with a jump castle and face painting on site.

The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the arrival, by air, of a Charleston County helicopter, “that the kids can sit in and check out,” enthuses Hardy.

You might even get away with dinner, as hot dogs, chips and other snacks will be served. Dogs are welcome, so grab your leash, lock your home and make your way up to The Rec on Tuesday, August 1 for a fun-filled evening.