National Night Out On Isle Of Palms

By Mimi Wood, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

Tuesday evening, Aug. 1 found approximately 275 neighbors at The Rec, mingling with a cadre of the Island’s finest, attending the IOP’s Third Annual National Night Out. Crime Prevention Specialist and Community Relations Officer Louise Hardy ordered up a picture-perfect night, which sought to “promote policecommunity partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer,” as stated on the National Association of Town Watch’s website. Here are a few tidbits gleaned from the numerous island entities represented at NNO.

Did you know…

• The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has the only Aviation Asset (aka helicopter) east of Columbia, SC? It’s on call 24/7 and aids in criminal investigations, as well as Project Lifesaver, a program designed to located missing persons at risk; for instance, an eloped Alzheimer’s patient.

• Eclipse glasses are available gratis at City Hall, the Building and Planning Department, and The Rec? It may be prudent to grab a pair sooner rather than later, as Andy Sinwald, IOP Recreation Department Supervisor of Special Events approximates “as many as 25,000 could descend upon the IOP” on Monday, Aug. 21. (Did you know it’s ok to pray for rain?)

• To date, 323 dogs are registered and licensed with IOP’s Animal Control? Perhaps more importantly, the fine for a ‘permanent resident’ unlicensed dog starts at $133; the fine for a ‘dog at large’ also starts at $133…consequently, your unlicensed poochon- the-loose could cost you more than anxiety.

• You may text an emergency call to 9-1-1? “Call if you can, text when you can’t.” Texting would be helpful for someone who is deaf or speech impaired, or to a victim in a threatening situation, where a voice call could increase the threat, such as a domestic altercation.

• IOP Fire Chief Ann Graham and IOP Police Department Det. Sergeant Sharon Baldrick recently allowed themselves to be ‘tazed,’ in conjunction with a training exercise? Neither recommends it.

Finally, did you know you’d be hard pressed to find a more dedicated, professional group of women and men serving and protecting the citizens of any town? National Night Out provided a mutual opportunity to become better acquainted with the Isle of Palms’ Police and Fire Department personnel; to know them is to love them.