«

Aug 18 2017

National Night Out On Isle Of Palms

By Mimi Wood, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

Isle of Palms Police Department represents.

Tuesday evening, Aug. 1 found approximately 275 neighbors at The Rec, mingling with a cadre of the Island’s finest, attending the IOP’s Third Annual National Night Out. Crime Prevention Specialist and Community Relations Officer Louise Hardy ordered up a picture-perfect night, which sought to “promote policecommunity partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer,” as stated on the National Association of Town Watch’s website. Here are a few tidbits gleaned from the numerous island entities represented at NNO.

IOP Residents John and Laura McMaster, IOP Councilman Jimmy Carroll, IOPPD Detective Sergeant Sharon Baldrick and unidentified photo-bomber enjoying the festivities.

Did you know…

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has the only Aviation Asset (aka helicopter) east of Columbia, SC? It’s on call 24/7 and aids in criminal investigations, as well as Project Lifesaver, a program designed to located missing persons at risk; for instance, an eloped Alzheimer’s patient.

IOP Recreation Department Employees
 (l-r) Nick Finneseth, Adam Beall and Brendan Lee with an IOP Eclipse T-shirt; get yours for just $15 at The Rec!

Eclipse glasses are available gratis at City Hall, the Building and Planning Department, and The Rec? It may be prudent to grab a pair sooner rather than later, as Andy Sinwald, IOP Recreation Department Supervisor of Special Events approximates “as many as 25,000 could descend upon the IOP” on Monday, Aug. 21. (Did you know it’s ok to pray for rain?)

(l-r) IOP Ace Photographer Mic Smith, IOP Councilwoman Carol Rice, Mayor Dick Cronin, IOPFD Engineer Chris Puckhaber and Man-About-Town Ryan Buckhannon.

To date, 323 dogs are registered and licensed with IOP’s Animal Control? Perhaps more importantly, the fine for a ‘permanent resident’ unlicensed dog starts at $133; the fine for a ‘dog at large’ also starts at $133…consequently, your unlicensed poochon- the-loose could cost you more than anxiety.

(l-r) Lucy B., Bird R., and Kiran E. debuting the latest face-painting design.

You may text an emergency call to 9-1-1? “Call if you can, text when you can’t.” Texting would be helpful for someone who is deaf or speech impaired, or to a victim in a threatening situation, where a voice call could increase the threat, such as a domestic altercation.

IOPPD Crime Prevention Specialist and Community Relations Officer Louise Hardy, left, along with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Pilot Kevin Afflick.

IOP Fire Chief Ann Graham and IOP Police Department Det. Sergeant Sharon Baldrick recently allowed themselves to be ‘tazed,’ in conjunction with a training exercise? Neither recommends it.

Finally, did you know you’d be hard pressed to find a more dedicated, professional group of women and men serving and protecting the citizens of any town? National Night Out provided a mutual opportunity to become better acquainted with the Isle of Palms’ Police and Fire Department personnel; to know them is to love them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>