National Geographic Photographer To Lead Photo Workshop On Dewees Island

By Judy Drew Fairchild for The Island Eye News

National Geographic Photographer Peter Essick will be leading a photography workshop on Dewees Island Oct. 12-15, brought to you by SxSE magazine. Photography workshops fill fast, so if this is on your bucket list, be sure to register in advance.

Recently named one of the 40 most influential nature photographers in the world by Outdoor Photography Magazine, Peter Essick has traveled extensively over the last two decades making photographs that move beyond mere documentation to reveal, in careful compositions, the human impact of development as well as the enduring power of the land. Essick has photographed stories on many environmental issues including climate change, high-tech trash, nuclear waste and freshwater.

Essick has been a frequent contributor to National Geographic Magazine for 25 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri. Essick has won many journalistic awards and his photographs have been exhibited in the United States and in Europe. He lives in Stone Mountain, GA with his wife, Jackie and his son, Jalen.

Esseick will be assisted by Jessica Hines. Artist and storyteller, Hines uses the camera’s inherent quality as a recording device to explore illusion and to suggest truths that underlie the visible world. At the core of Hines’ work lies an inquisitive nature inspired by personal memory, experience and the unconscious mind. Hines began to cultivate her creative disposition early in life and her love of the arts led her to attend Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Continuing to pursue her interests, she studied photography at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she received a Master of Fine Arts degree. Hines most recently won 1st Place in the Kuala Lumpur International PhotoAwards, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; 1st Place in NEXT: New Photographic Visions, Castell Photography Gallery, curated by Elizabeth Avedon, Asheville, North Carolina; Humanitarian Documentary Grant in the WPGA Annual, Pollux Awards, juried by Philip Brookman, Chief Curator and Head of Research at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Washington DC. Hines lives near a swamp she photographs regularly in Southeast Georgia.

Thursday

• Welcome Lunch at the Clubhouse on Dewees

• Shooting in the afternoon with Peter and Jessica

• Cocktail hour presentation by Jessica

• Dinner at the Clubhouse

• After-dinner presentation by Peter

Friday

• Sunrise Boat Ride

• Lunch at the clubhouse

• Afternoon shooting and projections/critiques

• Late afternoon ferry to Isle of Palms

Saturday

• Sunrise Shoot on Dewees

• Brunch on Isle of Palms

• Afternoon on Dewees shooting and projections/critiques

• Dinner at the Clubhouse

Sunday

• Brunch and last-minute Q&A

What’s not included:

• Travel expense from your home to the Dewees Ferry at Isle of Palms dock

• Housing on Dewees

• Friday breakfast

• Friday dinner

• Saturday breakfast

Total $950 per person. Spouses and partners are invited to join us for meals and boat rides for a companion rate of $300. To register visit buildsxsemagazine.com.