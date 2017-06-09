Music Under The Oaks

By Dawn Davis for Island Eye News

Tap your shoes, clap your hands, and sing along to spirituals and sacred music of the South Carolina Lowcountry with the Plantation Singers, under the direction of Lynette White. On Saturday, June 10 at 11 am, the Plantation Singers will perform a one-hour concert at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, located at 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs or a picnic blanket, sunscreen, and insect repellent. The event is free.

The Plantation Singers of Charleston are a professional a cappella singing group renowned locally, national, and internationally for singing traditional music of the Lowcountry. To learn more about the history of the group visit plantationsingers.com/welcome or their facebook page.

The park is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s days. It is a fee free site.

The site is home to an 1828 Lowcountry coastal cottage that serves as a museum and visitor center. Park grounds boast ornamental gardens and towering canopies of live oak and Spanish moss. Exhibits tell the story of Charles Pinckney and his contributions to the US Constitution, the United States as a young and emerging nation, and 1700s plantation life. Visitors can enjoy films, exhibits, archaeology displays, the grounds and nature trail, picnicking, photography, Junior Ranger activities and ranger programs as available.