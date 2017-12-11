Moultrieville Bicentennial: The 200-year Story

By Susan Middaugh for The Island Eye News

This Bicentennial talk by island historian Roy Williams will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 16, at noon, at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center Auditorium, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. The Town of Moultrieville was incorporated by S.C. State statute 200 years ago on December 17, 1817, at the request of the residents of the Village of Moultrieville. The reason cited was the rapid growth in the Sullivan’s Island population during the summer and autumn months that year due to the “unusual prevalence and alarming effects of the yellow fever”. Residents sought the authority, by incorporation, to establish police and schools and provide a means to pay for them. This raises the relevant questions: What happened to the Town of Moultrieville? Why do Island residents not live in the Town of Moultrieville today? How and when did the Town of Sullivan’s Island replace it? The answers to these questions are part of the remarkable history of Sullivan’s Island that includes a taxpayer revolt. Roy Williams has been invited to commemorate the Bicentennial of the Town of Moultrieville, to tell this story and answer these questions. Williams is an exceptionally knowledgeable historian and engaging story teller. He grew up on Sullivan’s Island, taught history at Wando High School, and authored the book Images of America: Sullivan’s Island (Arcadia Publishing, Charleston, SC, 2004).

This event is free and open to the public. Co sponsored by the National Park Service and Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, BatteryGadsden.com. Preserving the culture of art and history on Sullivan’s Island.