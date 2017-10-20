Morgan Creek Grill Promotes Karnan Devlin To Executive Chef

By Sebastian Hale for The Island Eye News

Morgan Creek Grill, a waterfront retreat on Isle of Palms, is pleased to announce that Karnan Devlin has been promoted to Executive Chef. A New Hampshire native with more than 10 years of experience at the restaurant, Devlin has introduced a new fall menu highlighted by inventive preparations and local produce.

“We love the opportunity to promote from within and Chef Devlin has always shared our commitment to providing guests with an adventurous culinary experience,” shares Morgan Creek Grill General Manager Scot Goldfarb. “With a new Creekside Bar, culinary staff and menu in place, we look forward to welcoming new and returning guests this fall.”

Originally from New Hampshire, Chef Devlin earned her stripes as a sous chef in Philadelphia before working her way up the ranks at Morgan Creek Grill. Joining Chef Devlin in the kitchen will be newly anointed Chef De Cuisine Ian McKnight and Sous Chef Travis Enis.

Enhancements to the Creekside bar include a newly remodeled, more comfortable seating area complete with courtyard lighting and overhead heaters, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Morgan Creek Grill is located on 80 41st Ave. Isle of Palms.

Located on the beautiful Isle of Palms outside of Charleston, SC, Morgan Creek Grill offers unparalleled panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway and surrounding Lowcountry marshes from our waterfront dining rooms. We offer two creative kitchens and menus, giving you the choice of a more fine dining experience in our downstairs Dining Room, or a casual open air dining experience on our Upper Deck and Creekside Bar.