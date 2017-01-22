Mining Is No Longer Deep Underground

By Bob Hooper for Island Eye News

“Mining” your data is a little bit like mining coal. It is dirty and dangerous, and not without risk. Mining data is done from your computer and in many cases with your permission. Lots of companies try to install PUPs (potentially unwanted programs) or just outright malware (a name for all types of viruses) that will “mine” your data from you computer, emails or just where you go on the internet.

So let’s talk about how you agree to give up data first. When you use Google Chrome – which is a browser to interact with the Internet – you agree to allow Google (or the parent company Alphabet) to follow you as you traverse the internet. Wherever you go, “uncle” Google knows and keeps track of it … of course it’s all for “your benefit” don’t you know. Other browsers (Internet Explorer 11 or Firefox for example) do not explicitly state that they follow you, but they do try to put cookies onto your hard drive to do just that, which is the same with every website you visit.

With Google you need to also realize that all of their free products – from Gmail through Google Docs – are “free” because you agree to allow Google (again Alphabet) to scan (or read) everything you do. That’s right, that email you send or that document you typed is being scanned as you type it and stored by Google. Their primary use is for advertising but they also use all the data to create a profile of you, heck Google probably knows you better than you know yourself!.But don’t think Google is the only one doing this, Facebook is just as bad at collecting data about you, virtually anything you do online through the Facebook interface (like a browser) is collected to gather data to create a profile of you. Plus the targeted advertising … gotta have that ad right on target.

Now let’s talk about how your data is mined without your consent, which is through Malware or PuP’s. Both are things you do NOT want on your computer and can be hard to get rid of.

They will slow down the computer and in many cases tell/scream at you that “you need to call some number to fix your laptop/desktop.” It’s a lie. When you call they want you to let them into your computer by remoting in. NEVER allow this to happen unless you know the person.

In years past a virus would try to wreck your computer or the network, nowadays they want data, and the more they can steal the better. So just be aware of what you are giving away when you get something for “free.” Also remember that unless you encrypt an email, you should consider them just like a postcard in regular mail, anyone can read it and most likely will. It can also be copied by postal employees (not that they would but they could). Emails pass through a server many times on their way to you and each time can be copied and most likely are.

