Mike Loftus Seeks Isle Of Palms City Council Reelection After Hiatus

I am excited to announce that I am running for Isle of Palms City Council. I was fortunate to previously serve two terms on City Council from 2008 – 2015 and prior to that, served three years on the IOP Planning Commission.

I did not run for reelection in 2015 because my wife Marla and I put our home on the market that year with the intent of downsizing in advance of retirement. We thought we might have to leave the island to do so, but fortunately found a smaller home that has allowed us to stay exactly where we want to be. I have enjoyed the challenge of serving this community for most of the 15 years we have lived here, and would like the opportunity to do so once again.

Some highlights during my two terms on City Council:

• Strong supporter of the ordinance to limit the number of renters to 12 on new rental licenses

• Put forth the traffic flow improvements at 41st and Palm

• Worked with the Mayor to craft a No-Smoking ordinance in restaurants and bars, resulting in a healthier environment while also increasing hospitality tax revenue

• Championed new budgeting process to incorporate historical expenses

• Initiated the action of paying off bonds early in an effort to save city dollars spent on interest

• Championed single stream recycling (IOP was the first municipality in the county to do this)

• Worked closely with Charleston County to improve the intersection at the Connector and Rifle Range to help reduce IOP gridlock

• Invested a lot of time pushing a beach parking plan (Plan C) that was put into effect and has been well received by residents

• Did not vote for a tax increase during my 8 budget cycles on Council, instead I found other ways to maintain and/ or improve city services

My background includes 21 years managing large distribution centers and I have spent the last 20 years as an Executive Recruiter specializing in manufacturing. I have owned my own recruiting firm for the past 16 years. My experience both in managing hundreds of people at a time and finding the right people for my clients, has sharpened my decision-making and conflict resolution skills. My interest in running again is to give back to this great community while promoting fiscal responsibility, balanced development, and open communication. I would appreciate your support in November.