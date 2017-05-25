Message From The Mayor Of Sullivan’s Island: May 2017

Dear Island Neighbors,

This is my first column since our Town election. The voters returned two current Councilmembers to service, Sarah Church and Chauncey Clark, and selected a new member, Tim Reese. Welcome back, Sarah and Chauncey, and welcome aboard, Tim. Susan Middaugh will leave after four dedicated, hardworking and valuable years of service on Council, which followed ten years of work on the Board of Zoning Appeals. And cheers to Elizabeth Siegling for putting herself out there; please do stay involved.

In the mayor’s race, the people decided to stick with the devil they know. Thank you so much to everyone who helped me during the petition and campaign phases, and to everyone who voted for me in this election. I am profoundly gratified, and feel a great responsibility to live up to your trust. And to all residents, regardless of whom you voted for: please reach out to me with your ideas and concerns.

If I could have one wish for Island politics going forward, it would be this: Can we please have a community pact that anyone who makes public statements about public officials or candidates will have the common decency to give their name, and not hide behind a cloak of anonymity? We are too small a place, and too good a place, for anything less.

MEMORIAL DAY

Remember when Memorial Day marked the START of the busy beach season, rather than the second or third month of the busy season?

Nonetheless, the holiday weekend will no doubt feature lots and lots of visitors, and the start of an even busier time throughout summer. As they say, that’s the price of paradise.

For Memorial Day week, the Town follows a holiday collection schedule: household garbage pick-up on Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3, and yard/bulk debris collection on Thursday, June 1st. Memorial Day holiday marks the beginning of our summer twice-a-week garbage collection. You can get more information on the Town’s holiday schedule at: bit.ly/SIMEMORIALDAY2017 and summer collection schedule at bit.ly/SISUMMERCOLLECTION2017. And please remember the reason for the Memorial Day holiday: to honor the brave men and women who have died while protecting us in our military.

PARKING, PARKING, PARKING

After some initial confusion, our visitors apparently are understanding and usually following our new parking regulations … not that there still aren’t some who didn’t get the memo.

After a month or so of issuing educational warning notices to folks who violated the new parking regulations, we have now been issuing real tickets for nearly two months. We have hired additional summer services officers so that there will always be at least one person dedicated to parking enforcement. In the month of April, we issued 550 tickets for parking violations. With the heaviest beach crunch yet to come, it is likely that number will increase some in the next few months. So those officers have been busy. The Town is always in need of part-time employees to serve as public safety officers and patrol for parking violations. It is a great opportunity for students looking for summer work. Candidates need to be 18 years old and have a valid SC driver’s license. Anyone interested should contact Chris Griffin at cgriffin@sullivansisland-sc.com.

However, they can’t be everywhere at once. If you observe clear parking violations and would like to report them, please call the police NON-EMERGENCY number: 843.743.7200. These calls are handled by the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center, not someone on the Island, so be very clear with your description of what and where (e.g., “Gray 4Runner on Thompson between Stations 18 and 17”)

FLOPPIN’ FLOUNDER

The 26th (!) Annual Floppin’ Flounder 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, June 3, at 8 a.m. Start and finish are, appropriately, at the Fish Fry Shack. It’s put on by the Charleston Running Club with help from our Fire and Rescue Squad. This is a fun event with proceeds going to both groups, both very deserving. You can get more info and register at bit.ly/2017FLOPPINFLOUNDER5k. Take it from me, you don’t have to be fast to enjoy this event.

TURTLE TALK

The next Battery Gadsden Cultural Center event should be a very interesting presentation about some of our beach visitors who DON’T create parking headaches: the turtles who nest here. Mary Pringle of the Isle of Palms is the longstanding Project Leader with the Island Turtle Team, which keeps track of all nesting, hatching and other turtle-related activity on Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms. As a native Charlestonian who spent her Parking continues from cover childhood summers on Sullivan’s Island, she will bring a long and local view to her presentation about the nesting and biology of loggerheads and other sea turtles who visit us. It will be on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street.

FISH FRY AT THE FISH FRY SHACK

The annual Fish Fry, which benefits our great Fire and Rescue Squad, will be Saturday, June 24 from 5-8 p.m. at the Fish Fry Shack. A lot of the equipment used by the Squad in their critical work is paid for by the volunteers through events such as the Fish Fry. As just one example: the jet skis which are so important in water rescues when seconds are literally a life or death matter. Come out to visit with your neighbors, support the Fire and Rescue Squad, and of course, enjoy some tasty fish with beverages and music.

Tickets are available in advance at the Fire Station, Town Hall, Sea Island Harris Teeter, and Simmons Seafood. The price will astonish you: $5 per dinner. (But feel free to make an extra donation.)

LAST CALL FOR THE FARMERS’ MARKET

Don’t forget that our popular Farmers’ Market only runs through June, so don’t miss a chance to check it out over the next few weeks! Thursdays, 2:30–7 p.m. at 1921 I’On Avenue (next to Poe Library and Sullivan’s Island Elementary School). See you around the island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

843.670.9266

oneilp@sullivansisland-sc.com

@oneilpm1