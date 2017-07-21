Message From The Mayor: July 2017

Dear Island Neighbors,

I hope you and yours are enjoying the summer, on the Island and in any travels you may have on your summer schedule.

Our Independence Day celebration was wonderful! Great turnout for the golf cart and bike parade in the morning, a fine party in the park late afternoon, and a phenomenal fireworks show once darkness fell. Thanks to our dedicated Town staff and volunteers for their invaluable contributions to the day: our Police, Maintenance, Fire and Rescue, and Administrative staff all played key roles and gave up a holiday with their families so that we and our visitors could have an enjoyable and safe holiday here. Please thank any of them whom you encounter.

Thanks also to our Town Council Recreation Committee for their hard work on the day’s events: Chair Sarah Church, members Rita Langley, Susan Middaugh (outgoing) and Tim Reese (incoming). Now a few current and future items…

BEACH TRAFFIC CAMERAS HAVE FINALLY ARRIVED

You may recall that a lonnnngggg time ago, I reported that Charleston County Council had approved funding of traffic cameras for beach traffic on the Causeway, the IOP Connector and Folly Road.

Well, nothing is ever as simple or quick as we anticipate, but as of a few weeks ago, these cameras are now up and running with real-time video of traffic conditions, via the SCDOT 511 network.

Thanks very much to County Council for their support of this great information resource for beach community residents and visitors, and the SCDOT network for including our cameras among their 326 statewide cameras of live traffic conditions. These are the same ones you see on the local news.

On your computer, please go to 511sc.org to see the cameras. Even better, on your smartphone, please download the free “SCDOT 511” app from the App Store or Google Play. Do it now.

In any of these cases, click on “Cameras” and then “Charleston Beaches”. For the Island, we have Camera 100 which with its back toward the beach faces north toward the Ben Sawyer Bridge, and which is located across the causeway from our welcome sign. We also have Cameras 101 and 102 located on the Mount Pleasant side of the bridge, roughly across from Page’s Thieves Market. Camera 102 looks back south toward the bridge, and Camera 101 looks north up Coleman Blvd.

For traffic on the IOP Connector, you can check out Camera 1000 which was the first beach traffic cam, installed by the City of Isle of Palms ahead of all of us, looking north toward the Connector bridge from Palm Boulevard, and the new Camera 103 which shows traffic on the Connector from the intersection of Rifle Range Road looking south toward the beach.

Get your app and use it to help you plan your trips off and on the Island. And please pass the word to everyone who visits us, to help them decide when traffic conditions are best for a visit.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED FOR TOWN BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

You might be surprised how many of your neighbors are contributing their time and talents to assisting the Town in its many missions.

Forget the mere seven of us on Town Council…we have great folks serving on our Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Tree Commission, Municipal Election Commission, and Board of Zoning Appeals.

There are a total of 29 members of these 5 important Boards and Commissions…all of whom are our fellow residents.

Every year the terms of some of the seats on these bodies come to an end. And while we always welcome applications from sitting members who wish to re-up, we also always welcome applications from residents who have not yet served. You can learn more about our current opportunities for service at: bit.ly/SIBoards.

Deadline for receiving applications is 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 3. You can do it all online or via postal mail, but don’t hesitate to contact Lisa Darrow at 843.883.5744 or ldarrow@sullivansisland-sc. com if you have questions.

Please check it out and consider applying. The involvement of our citizens is key to the advancement of our community.

And don’t worry…if you aren’t picked your first time out we will hold your application for the next time.

GOODNIGHT SUN, BUT JUST FOR A FEW MINUTES

You have no doubt heard that we will be smack in the path of a rare total eclipse of the sun, on the afternoon of Monday, August 21.

This will be a very big deal in these parts. For example, the County school district has changed the start date for the school year so that public schools will be closed that day. Thousands of additional visitors are projected to head for the Charleston area for the event. At least for the afternoon, it will be a good time to be off the roads.

And our beach may be a great spot for viewing this astronomical phenomenon. So be prepared! First and foremost, a safe way to view the event.

Locally, at our Poe Branch Library, safety glasses will be available to pick up August 14-19, or until they run out. And on Saturday, August 19 at 10:30 AM, there will be a program about the eclipse and a chance to make sun and moon crafts. For more on this and other eclipse-related offerings by the County Library system, go here: bit.ly/ECLIPSE_SC.

And for more general info, here’s a link to NASA’s take on theeclipse: bit.ly/2017ECLIPSE. See you around the island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

Cell: 843.670.9266

oneilp@sullivansisland-sc.com | @oneilpm1