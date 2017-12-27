Meals On Wheels Receives 2018 Subaru Outback

By Melissa Nelson for The Island Eye News

East Cooper Meals on Wheels has won a 2018 Subaru Outback from Subaru of America Inc. On Nov. 16, Crews Subaru of Charleston presented the Mount Pleasant based nonprofit with the vehicle as part of the annual Share the Love event, a national effort that donates to causes in the local community. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the company’s “50 Cars for 50 Years” vehicle donation program allows East Cooper Meals on Wheels to deliver nutritious meals and moments of companionship to even more people. “We are thankful to Subaru of America and Crews Subaru of Charleston for their dedication to the Charleston area community,” said George Roberts, CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels. “This new Outback will allow our organization to serve even more individuals in Mount Pleasant who are homebound – regardless of age or income.”

“Thanks to the help of dedicated volunteers, East Cooper Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers more than 400 meals per day, 365 days per year,” Roberts said. “So, we will definitely put some miles on this new Subaru Outback.” This fall, 50 new 2018 Subaru Outback vehicles will be donated to select Meals on Wheels programs throughout the county. Those vehicles will help deliver an estimated 53,000 meals to an additional 3,700 individuals across 39 states. The donation also addresses the Meals on Wheels network’s growing demand for fuel-efficient, versatile and safe delivery vehicles. “Crews Subaru is proud to be a part of the Charleston community. We are dedicated to serving and supporting the causes closest to our hearts, right here in our neighborhood,” said H. R. Hicks, general manager at Crews Subaru of Charleston. “This comes directly from our local owner Robert Crews, who encourages us to give back, be a positive partner, and be there for the community that has given us so much. We continue to be blessed.” The Subaru and Meals on Wheels partnership is part of Subaru Loves to Help, a pillar of the automaker’s larger Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment effort dedicated to making a positive impact on local communities across the country. Each 2018 Subaru Outback donated will be delivered to local retailers and wrapped with Meals on Wheels America and Subaru Loves to Help co-branding. Subaru of America Inc. has supported Meals on Wheels for the last nine years through Share the Love, contributing more than $12 million to Meals on Wheels America and providing more than 1.7 million nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks to people in communities nationwide.

East Cooper Meals on Wheels delivers daily nutrition to residents within its service area (Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Cainhoy or Wando) who are homebound or unable to provide their own meals. For more info, visit ecmow.org.