Mayor Cronin Announces Run For Office

By Dick Cronin, Special to The Island Eye News

With the Isle of Palms having just completed another successful fiscal year, it is time for me to look to the future. I have decided to seek reelection this November. While much has been accomplished there is more to be done and I look forward to continue to make things happen. It has been an honor to serve the Island as Mayor for the past 9 years; we have weathered the recession with our finances in good order without raising our property taxes. We have the lowest mileage in Charleston County and have been retiring debt early.

Balancing the needs of our residents with those of our many visitors has been and will continue to be an imperative for me as Mayor and all members of City Council. The Parking Management Plan implemented last year has positioned us to minimize the impact on the City of the growing population in the low country.

Whether it is getting roads repaved, storm drains repaired or preparing for and recovering from storms like Matthew, the City must continue to move forward providing outstanding services to our residents. Fortunately we are blessed with an outstanding staff of dedicated employees.

Protecting our Island’s environment is another imperative. Our ban on plastic bags and our opposition to offshore drilling shows the length the City will go to protect the island for future generations. The beach preservation fee, paid by tourists, is now in place and will be used to fund our beach initiatives.

Having recently served as the President of the Association of South Carolina Mayors, I am pleased with the relationship and support we receive from our State legislators. They need to keep hearing from us on matters of State which impact the South Carolina beach communities.

We have achieved a great deal during my term and with your continued support we can do more. I look forward to providing the leadership for our future.