Mary Alice Monroe Launches Latest Novel

By Angela May for The Island Eye News

Photos by Steven Rosamilia

New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe held a book launch party at Wild Dunes Resort’s Palmetto Hall on Saturday, June 24 to celebrate the release of her latest novel, BEACH HOUSE FOR RENT. More than 130 people attended the book signing event.

A portion of proceeds from the event benefited Audubon South Carolina and raised awareness about the importance of Audubon’s Shorebird Stewards Program. The event raised more than $800 for Audubon.

Monroe, who resides on the Isle of Palms, is known for writing stories set in the south that are rooted in nature with a message of conservation. Her new book, BEACH HOUSE FOR RENT, is set on the Isle of Palms and opens readers up to the world of shorebirds and pelicans.

Monroe told the crowd during the book event that the spark of inspiration for the novel came after she learned from a national Audubon report that nearly seventy percent of the shorebird population is in decline.

Monroe’s message to attendees was to “light one candle”. She went on to explain that if each person focused on doing one small thing – like picking up trash on the beach, or not letting dogs or children chase shorebirds – it will make a positive difference at our beaches for all creatures and beachgoers.

Monroe’s book signing event was one stop on her coast-to-coast summer book tour. Learn more at MaryAliceMonroe.com.