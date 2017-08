Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Photos by Rick Reed

A good time was had at the first annual Sullivan’s Island Maritime Expo, sponsored by the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. There was a wide variety of participating watercrafts on display.

“Lots of folks bid on the silent auction to benefit the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and most of the boat builders and restorers want to come back next year,” remarked Rick Reed, event organizer.