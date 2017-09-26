Marina Meetings

By Desirée Fragoso for Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms will host two community meetings to provide information to citizens about the proposed Marina Enhancement & Community Revitalization Plan in advance of the upcoming referendum.

The City will hold a referendum on November 7, 2017, to ask residents to vote on whether to issue a bond not to exceed $5,500,000 to complete the Marina Enhancement & Community Revitalization project.

The first meeting will be an Open House at the IOP Marina site on Wednesday, September 27th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Open House will allow residents to walk through the existing Marina site and learn more about the proposed infrastructure improvements and community amenities. A presentation by Applied Technology & Management, Inc. will be made at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. The City will provide handouts with information about the plan and be available to answer questions.

The second community meeting will be held at the Recreation Center on Thursday, October 12th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. This meeting will also offer residents an opportunity to learn about the infrastructure improvements and community amenities included in the proposed Marina plan, ask questions and provide feedback.

Information about the Marina Enhancement & Community Revitalization Plan is available on the City’s website at www.iop.net .