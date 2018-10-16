Marina Fest Hosts Local Mascots

By IOP Exchange Club for Island Eye News

Charlie the RiverDogs mascot will be making a much-anticipated visit to the IOP Marina Festival on Sunday, Nov. 4. The highly sought after Lowcountry mascot is always a crowd pleaser with children and adults of all ages. This cuddly overstuffed all around fun loving dude will be a huge hit. Taking Charlie out of his environment from the Joe and to the IOP Marina may be a once in a lifetime opportunity you will not want to miss. Never known for his shyness Charlie will be available for picture taking, hugs and the occasional selfie.

Once Cool Ray heard this he said ice or not I’m skating over there to join the fun. One of the most popular mascots in the league Cool Ray may even take his luck on a Jet Ski or join in an Eco Tour. Families are welcome to enjoy these activities with Cool Ray as well as kayaking, paddle boarding, the jump castle and more. Cool Ray thanks the sponsors for making all these activities available to attendees and the Exchange Club for their support of Veterans, families and the community.

Our first responders and those that ensure our safety on and off the water are happy to announce that Sparky will be in attendance. Find him at the first responders exhibit tables and around the marina ensuring safety and answering your questions.

The Exchange Club promotes water safety wherever people are engaged in water activities and we hope with the support of our members, friends, business sponsors and community that will be at the Exchange Club in the near future. With an addition of a dock for personal craft and recreation and facility improvements we look forward to serving for at least another 70 years.

To support the Exchange Club’s vision of waterfront access for all, go to GoFundMe.com/embrace-the-waterfront-project. All proceeds go to the IOPCC a nonprofit organization