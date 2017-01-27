Magnolia Offering Two Internships To French Gardens

By Herb Frazier for Island Eye News

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens near Charleston, S.C., is accepting applications for two horticulture internships at French gardens in the summer of 2017.

The program is open to college students who are American citizens enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year horticulture or landscape architecture program at a U.S. college or university. The students will intern at French gardens from mid June to late August.

Magnolia sponsors the internship with the French Heritage Society in Paris. The internship program also receives support from the Alliance Française de Charleston.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 13, 2017. Interns will be selected in mid-March. Applicants must send a cover letter, a 500-word essay stating their reason for applying, three letters of recommendation and a resume to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston, S.C. 29414, to the attention of Herb Frazier. Some proficiency in French is a plus. Selection also will be based on interviews with members of the Magnolia staff and Alliance Française.

Former participant: Katherine Reeves, Trident Technical College, 2011 and Ruth Morgan, Alamance Community College in Graham, N.C., 2014; had great things to say about their experience. Morgan says, “In the summer of 2014, I was the summer intern for the French Heritage Society representing Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. I spent a month in Normandy at Le Jardin Botanique du Chateau de Vauville and a second month at Chateau de la Boudaisiere tending the Dahlia garden – which is a Dahlia Collection of France and The Tomato Collection of France. The experience in France was an opportunity to live, learn and work in a culture different than my own. After graduation from Alamance Community College’s 2 year Horticulture program, the French garden experiences led me to establish my own specialty cut flower farm & landscape design company, Color Your World. Like the Facebook page for Color Your World to follow. Last year I grew only annuals. This year I am adding Delphiniums and Dahlias. I hope my dahlias will be as beautiful as the dahlias I ended in France summer 2014!”