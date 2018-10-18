Madison Keys To Play Volvo Car Open

By Arielle Alpino for Island Eye News

Madison Keys has committed to play the 2019 Volvo Car Open, March 30 – April 7, 2019 on Daniel Island. The 23-year-old American will join US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the growing player field.

Keys’ 2018 season includes two semifinal Grand Slam finishes at the US Open and French Open, and one quarterfinal Grand Slam finish at the Australian Open. In addition, she reached the semifinals at the Volvo Car Open and the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open. She was a finalist at the 2017 US Open.

“Madison has become a huge fan favorite in Charleston,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Her spirit on-and-off the court is contagious, and our fans have had the chance to watch her talents grow these last few years. We’re thrilled to welcome this tennis standout back to the Volvo Car Open.”

Keys has found success on the green clay in Charleston. Not only did she reach the semifinals of the Volvo Car Open in 2018, but she was also a finalist in 2015 and a quarterfinalist in 2013.

The 2019 Volvo Car Open will be Keys’ seventh consecutive Charleston tournament.

“I love playing the Volvo Car Open!,” said Keys. “The fans are truly amazing and I have great memories from the tournament… I reached one of my first finals there. I always look forward to coming back.”

At World No. 18, Keys is on track to finish her fourth successive season in the WTA’s top 20 rankings.

The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America and attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.

The Volvo Car Open formerly known as the Family Circle Cup, moved to Charleston, SC, in 2001 from Hilton Head Island, SC, and will celebrate its 47th tournament in 2019. The tournament features a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. In conjunction with Tennis Channel and WTA Media, the Volvo Car Open is showcased from the first ball struck in main draw competition to the last ball played in finals, throughout the U.S. and 174 international partners. The tournament receives more than 100 hours of tennis; live from Charleston, broadcast across the globe to millions of fans. The tournament is operated by Charleston Tennis, LLC. For more information on the Volvo Car Open, visit VolvoCarOpen.com.