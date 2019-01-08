Lutheran Hospice Seeks Volunteers

The Island Eye News Staff Report

Lutheran Hospice of the Lowcountry is looking for volunteers. Our trained volunteers are an integral part of the hospice team devoted to fulfilling the values, goals and wishes of our patients and families.

Lutheran Hospice is a non-profit, ministry-based program that delivers individualized end-of-life care, providing physical, emotional and spiritual support. We are in need of Direct Patient Volunteers to provide companionship, socialization and emotional support to patients and caregivers in their homes or nursing facilities.

While our office is located in Mt. Pleasant, we serve Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, and we have immediate needs for volunteers in your area. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Volunteer Manager, Jennifer Hartig at 843.856.4735 or jhartig@lutheranhospice.org.