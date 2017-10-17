Lowcountry Land Trust Collects 228lbs Of Beach Trash

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

On Saturday, Sept. 16, 17 volunteers joined the Lowcountry Land Trust to participate in a beach sweep on Sullivan’s Island.

Volunteers collected over 25 bags of trash weighing 228 lbs. and also cleared large pieces of wood, tires, children’s toys, beach chairs and rope from the beach. The National Park Service, in partnership with S.C. Sea Grant Consortium and S.C. Department of Natural Resources, is organizing another beach sweep on Sullivan’s Island for Oct. 21. This will be part of the statewide 29th Annual South Carolina Beach and River Sweep.

For more information about the Oct. 21 beach sweep, visit nps.gov/fosu/getinvolved/beachsweep-2017.htm. Lowcountry Land Trust is a local land conservation organization and a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization focused on protecting ecologically, agriculturally, and historically significant Lowcountry lands — and the way of life they make possible.