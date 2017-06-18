Local Author Releases New Novel And Conservation Message

By Angela May for Island Eye News

New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe releases BEACH HOUSE FOR RENT on June 20 with local book signing events and an effort to raise awareness about migrating shorebirds.

Shorebirds and the brown pelican are the backdrop of Monroe’s BEACH HOUSE FOR RENT , which is set on the Isle of Palms, where the author lives. Monroe said a bird study by the Audubon Society documenting a nearly 70 percent decline in shorebird populations was a major catalyst for her new novel. A portion of proceeds from some of Monroe’s local book signing events will help support Audubon South Carolina’s Shorebird Stewards Program . Local events include:

June 20 (11:30 a.m.): Charleston, Author Luncheon at High Cotton Restaurant (*Audubon benefit)

June 20 ( 3:30 p.m.): Kiawah Island, Author Talk & Signing at Sandcastle Community

June 24 ( 6:00 p.m.): Isle of Palms, Book Launch Party at Wild Dunes Resort (*Audubon benefit)

June 25 ( 2:00 p.m.): Summerville, Author Talk & Signing at Grace Lutheran Church Hall

Visit www.maryalicemonroe.com to see the full appearance schedule.

BEACH HOUSE FOR RENT is written as a stand-alone novel. It is, however, the final installment of Monroe’s national bestselling Beach House series, which began in 2002 with THE BEACH HOUSE , a novel set on the Isle of Palms that is being adapted to a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie by the Hallmark Channel, starring three-time golden globe nominee Andie MacDowell, who is also an executive producer. The Hallmark Channel plans to air “The Beach House” movie in May 2018.

ABOUT THE BOOK: In BEACH HOUSE FOR RENT , two women from different generations are bound together by a beloved beach house. Cara Rutledge, 50, rents her quaint beach house on Isle of Palms to Heather Wyatt, 26, for the summer. Heather’s anxiety keeps her indoors with her caged canaries, until the shorebirds–and a man who rescues them–lure her out to the beach. As the summer progresses and Heather’s heart opens to the rhythms of the island, Cara’s life reels with sudden tragedy. When their worlds shift like the sand under their feet these two very different women come together to discover their common bonds and unique strengths. So at summer’s end they, like the migrating shorebirds that come to the island every summer, too, can take flight.