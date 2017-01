Staff Report for Island Eye News

Artist Gretta Kruesi of Isle of Palms was commissioned by the city to paint a mural. Gretta using funds earmarked in this year’s budget for public art. When completed, the work will cover three walls of the building. Sea turtles, dolphins and a “vintage” Isle of Palms Postcard will greet visitors to the front beach. This is the beginning of the renovation of the public restrooms. Next step will be updating and renovating the restroom and shower area.