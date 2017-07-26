Lightning Strikes Three On Isle Of Palms

By Katy Calloway for The Island Eye News

At 12:44, on July 16, the Isle of Palms Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a call reporting eight people stuck by lightning in Wild Dunes. At the scene, three adults had been stuck while on an open boardwalk at Ocean Point. One of the adults was holding a child who hit his head as a result of being dropped when the adult was struck by lightning.

According to Fire Chief Ann Graham, several others were “knocked off their feet” upon impact, but uninjured. “They were ambulatory,” Chief Graham told the IEN. “When they left here their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.”

Three visitors who witnessed the event from a house in Ocean Point, assisted the injured group to shelter and provided aid.

The three adults and one child were transported to a local hospital where they were further evaluated for injuries.

“Isle of Palms Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy, Isle of Palms Police and Wild Dunes Security personnel along with the good Samaritans all did an outstanding job during a violent lightning storm,” stated Chief Graham via email.