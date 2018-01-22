By Savannah Brennan for Island Eye News

Charleston Moves presents Light The Night 5.0, our bi-annual free bike light giveaway and educational campaign. On Friday, January 26, we will distribute hundreds of bike light sets and “Better Streets, Better Ride” spoke cards to the community. The spoke cards list basic legal rights and best practices to empower Charlestonians during their bike rides. We will be joined by Eastside Community Development Corporation and Medical University of South Carolina’s Safe Kids Charleston Area. ECDC will have a table with information, resources and free snacks. MUSC will offer a bike course for children around Hampstead Square.

Bicycles for kids will be available to borrow. MUSC will donate up to 50 helmets to kids who participate in the bike course; they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Charleston Moves will also offer a safestreets art activity for kids. Pedal to the Eastside’s Hampstead Square on the corner of Columbus and America Streets to collect your light set and spoke card for safe riding in 2018.

Charleston Moves volunteers will also strap light sets to bikes parked and passing through the Eastside neighborhood.

Charleston Moves is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to transform our streets and corridors into safe and equitable public spaces for transportation, recreation and quality of life for all who live in and visit Charleston County. Our work hinges on strategy, advocacy, education, and building a strong network of engaged and diverse constituents. We work with the community to improve public health and the environment, reduce economic and land use disparities, and increase the mode share split for people on foot, bikes, and mass transit. Learn more and join us at CharlestonMoves.org.