‟Libraries Rock” This Summer

By Delores Schweitzer for The Island Eye News

Are you ready to Rock and Roll this summer? The Poe library is part of the 16-branch Charleston County Public Library system, connecting patrons to great books, movies, and media of all types, along with wonderful performers, speakers and teachers. This year’s theme is “Libraries Rock” and here are some of the highlights at the Poe Branch:

Join the family programs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. throughout June and July, featuring storytellers, musicians, jugglers, magicians and much more. Check the Island Eye schedule or visit ccpl.org for more details.

Kids sign up for summer reading and pick from an assortment of prizes at 5-, 15- and 30-hour marks, including tickets to the Riverdogs and a wide variety of local attractions. Babies and toddlers get in on the act by completing 20 prereading activities to earn a board book and special book bag. And don’t miss Marie’s toddler storytime every Tuesday at 10:30, because then you can check off one of the activities!

Teens read 500 pages to earn a supersoft T-shirt and a chance to win the grand prize – a $50 Target gift card. Poe is also hosting “Writers Rock” on Monday afternoons from 1:30-3:30 p.m., giving creative teens a chance to write and share their work with a friendly audience. This program is limited to 12 teen participants per session, so be sure to call to reserve a spot.

Adults can register what they are reading this summer and compete with other voracious readers to win gift cards. They may also participate in the monthly Beach Lovers, Lit After Dark, and Open Book discussions. Parents are invited to create family accounts to track their own reading and keep up with their children’s progress.

Last, but certainly not least, CCPL wants to know where you are taking them this summer, especially if you are using downloadable ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, music and more. Send a postcard to Poe Branch Library, 1921 I’on Ave., Sullivan’s Island and you will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to 450˚ Pizza. Be sure to sign your first and last name clearly. Happy reading!

Find more details on all of these programs by visiting ccpl.org, calling 843- 883-3914, or stopping by the Poe Library at 1921 I’on Avenue on Sullivan’s Island.