Letter To The Editor: Vote Loftus

Dear Editor,

With our local elections fast approaching, I’m writing to support Mike Loftus for IOP City Council. The ballot of candidates is so large this time around we could field a football team. Loftus stands out as a public servant who offers a proven track record of getting things done for residents. His secret to success? He listens closely to residents and then rolls up his sleeves to do the research and work it requires to bring about a solution. A case in point is the parking plan that was adopted while Mike was on council. The “Plan C” solution now in place was shepherded by Loftus and has proven to be a popular resolution to a complicated issue. He was also one of the primary drivers in getting Charleston County to add lanes to the IOP Connector approaching Rifle Range Rd. to help relieve the traffic congestion that regularly occurs during peak beach season.

Just as important as some of the bigger issues he has helped solve, I think Mike’s biggest asset is his willingness to engage with residents on smaller issues. I can attest to this on a personal basis. When a contractor began steps to remove a grand live oak in our neighborhood I called Mike and he immediately showed up and took action with the city to protect the tree. I didn’t know Mike prior to this – I believe it shows his commitment to island residents.

Lastly, in an environment where we all appreciate when our local government spends our tax dollars wisely, Mike has advocated for measures large and small to save money.

From extending the use of city owned equipment and nixing what he believed were unnecessary expenses (i.e. the electronic city sign at the base of the Connector) I know we can trust him to say yes to the initiatives that improve the island and no to the one’s that do not.

Sincerely,

Jeff Evans

Isle of Palms